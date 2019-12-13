Smokepurpp's Debut "Deadstar 2" Features Denzel Curry, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd & More

It may have taken him a while to get this one out to his fans, but Smokepurrp has finally delivered his debut studio album Deadstar 2. It comes two years after his Deadstar mixtape, and this follow up could have been shared with the world much sooner if, as Smokepurpp has shared, leaks weren't delaying its release.
Smokepurpp called Deadstar 2 his "best body of work" and shared with No Jumper's Adam22 that he just finished filming the music video for "Audi II." The Chicago-born, Miami-raised artist called on good friend and neighbor Lil Pump for a feature, along with others including Denzel Curry, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Skies, and Moneybagg Yo. Give the trap-heavy Deadstar 2 a spin and let us know what you think of Smokepurpp's official introduction.
2. Red Bottoms
3. Stevie
4. What I Please ft. Denzel Curry
5. Ariba
6. All for Me ft. Trippie Redd
7. Past The Moon Interlude
8. Lightspeed
9. Fill The Room Up ft. Ty Dolla $ign
10. Reckless
11. Dirty Dirty ft. Lil Skies
12. Floor Seats - Yet
13. Left Right ft. Lil Pump
14. On Purppose
15. Robbin Robbin
16. Pop 1 ft. Moneybagg Yo
17. Audi II
Check out Smokepurpp’s Deadstar 2 stream, cover art and tracklist below.