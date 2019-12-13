mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smokepurpp's Debut "Deadstar 2" Features Denzel Curry, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd & More

Erika Marie
December 13, 2019 02:14
294 Views
30
5
CoverCover

Deadstar 2
Smokepurpp

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It comes two years after "Deadstar."


It may have taken him a while to get this one out to his fans, but Smokepurrp has finally delivered his debut studio album Deadstar 2. It comes two years after his Deadstar mixtape, and this follow up could have been shared with the world much sooner if, as Smokepurpp has shared, leaks weren't delaying its release.

Smokepurpp called Deadstar 2 his "best body of work" and shared with No Jumper's Adam22 that he just finished filming the music video for "Audi II." The Chicago-born, Miami-raised artist called on good friend and neighbor Lil Pump for a feature, along with others including Denzel Curry, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Skies, and Moneybagg Yo. Give the trap-heavy Deadstar 2 a spin and let us know what you think of Smokepurpp's official introduction.

Tracklist
1. The Matrix
2. Red Bottoms
3. Stevie
4. What I Please ft. Denzel Curry
5. Ariba
6. All for Me ft. Trippie Redd
7. Past The Moon Interlude
8. Lightspeed
9. Fill The Room Up ft. Ty Dolla $ign
10. Reckless
11. Dirty Dirty ft. Lil Skies
12. Floor Seats - Yet
13. Left Right ft. Lil Pump
14. On Purppose
15. Robbin Robbin
16. Pop 1 ft. Moneybagg Yo
17. Audi II

Check out Smokepurpp’s Deadstar 2 stream, cover art and tracklist below.

Smokepurpp Denzel Curry Trippie Redd Ty Dolla $ign MoneyBagg Yo Lil Skies Lil Pump
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Smokepurpp's Debut "Deadstar 2" Features Denzel Curry, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd & More
30
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject