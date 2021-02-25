Another artist has taken issue with their label. For as long as the music industry has existed, so have stories about artists being at odds with their labels, management teams, or agencies. Doja Cat called out her label over incorrect lyrics, Tory Lanez put Interscope on blast back in 2019, Summer Walker stated that her label didn't approve on her posts about protests, and now Smokepurpp has a bone to pick with Alamo Records.



Yuchen Liao / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper recently shared his Psycho EP earlier this month and has been pushing his singles and music videos to support the project, but something behind-the-scenes has the rapper unnerved. "@alamorecords y'all got 24 hrs before I expose everything you guys do and how y'all do Your 'artist,'" wrote Purpp. "If this post gets deleted y'all know exactly who it was. STOP TAKING THIS POST DOWN B4 I GO LIVE."

The rapper also added, "Go tell them b*tch ass n*ggas @alamorecords f*ck you and free purpp." He didn't specify why he's airing out his contention with his label, but his posts have been taken down. It's unclear if he'll make good on going Live to discuss his issue. Check out the posts below.