Smokepurpp Shares "Psycho (Legally Insane)" EP Ft. Lil Mosey

Erika Marie
February 10, 2021 01:36
Psycho (Legally Insane)
Smokepurpp

He recently said he's "going up" in 2021, so check out his first offering of the year.


It was just last week when Smokepurpp shared his Lil Mosey-assisted single "We Outside," and he's returned with his six-track EP, Psycho (Legally Insane). The Miami-bred rapper continues his tributes to famed rockers with his latest EP's cover. Deadstar 2 gave a nod to Kurt Cobain while Psycho tributes Ozzy Osbourne, and we can only imagine what he has in store for his next project. Smokepurpp's only feature comes from Mosey, so prepare to hear the rapper carry the bulk of this record on his own.

Last month, Purpp has a public service announcement for anyone who has doubted his talents. "If you don't think I'm the hardest n*gga out, then you a b*tch," he said. "I don't care who you are. I'm the hardest n*gga out. 2021 I'm going up." Stream Psycho (Legally Insane) and let us know if you agree with Purpp take about his skills.

Tracklist

1. Prom Queen
2. We Outside ft. Lil Mosey
3. 200 Thou
4. Rockstar
5. What You Wanna Do
6. Tic Tac

