Alamo Records
- SongsSmokepurpp Warns Opps He'll "Shoot First" In New SingleThe Miami trap rapper has released his first lead solo single since 2021's "Not Your Speed" with Lil Gnar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSony Music Acquires Stake In Todd Moscowitz's Alamo RecordsThe record label is home to popular artists like Rod Wave, Lil Durk and blackbear.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicSmokepurpp Puts His Label On Blast: "F*ck You & Free Purpp"He threatened to air out his grievances on Instagram Live if his posts were taken down.By Erika Marie
- MusicRod Wave Goes Off On His LabelRod Wave is airing out some of his label drama on social media.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSlimelife Shawty Gets Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, & More For "No Slime Left Behind"Slimelife Shawty releases his new project "No Slime Left Behind" featuring Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, and DT.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosSmokepurpp Hosts A Fun-Filled Quarantine In His "Excuse Me" VideoSmokepurpp isn't letting the coronavirus outbreak stop his flow of new music, having the most fun while on quarantine with the homies in his video for "Excuse Me."By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosLil Gotit & Slimelife Shawty Go For VHS Quality In The "Slime Hood" VideoLil Gotit drops the music video for his Slimelife Shawty-assisted banger "Slime Hood," the latest single to arrive off his new Alamo Records album "Superstar Creature."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsYung Mal, Lil Keed & Lil Gotit Showcase Atlanta Freshman Class On "Shut Up"Off Yung Mal's new collaborative tape with Pyrex Whippa. By Noah C
- MusicSmokepurpp Clears Up Whether Travis Scott Dropped Him From Cactus Jack RecordsSmokepurpp is not associated with Cactus Jack Records.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Mal Drops Another Potent Track, "Juggernaut"The Alamo signee sounds hungrier with each track.By Noah C
- NewsLil Gotit Teams Up With Producer, 10fifty, For "Hood Fifty" EPLil Gotit & 10fifty do great things when they come together. By Noah C
- NewsSmokepurpp Drops "What I Please" With Denzel Curry Ahead Of "Deadstar 2" ReleaseLet's get rowdy. By Noah C
- MusicLil GotIt Shares 35-Song "Hood Baby 2" Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & MoreLil GotIt pulls a Chris Brown with his new project.By Aron A.
- MixtapesKenny B Drops Off "Gang Lingo" ProjectKenny B arrives with "Gang Lingo."By Milca P.
- NewsLil Wop Is Back With His New Project "Wopavelli 4"Lil Wop is back with "Wopavelli 4."By Aron A.