It was all good just a week ago. Tory Lanez dropped off his Chixtape 5 album last month which was met with thunderous approval. The nostalgic project crept up to the number two spot on Billboard 200, which was the highest debut for a studio album for Lanez. It appeared as if everything was going very well for Lanez up until Saturday evening (December 14). The Canadian rapper and singer took to Instagram to release a scathing warning to Interscope Records. “If y’all don’t stop playing w/ me..Ima expose what’s really going on in that f*cking building," declared Lanez. It has yet to be discerned what sparked his sudden anger with the label.

One fan commented on the post, “chill bro I ain’t tryna see you get killed," to which Lanez responded, "that’s the difference .... I don’t care . My integrity respect and the path of light that i can show the generation after me is more impotant than this life that niggas is so scared to lose." Rich the Kid, who also has a home at Interscope Records, commented on the post, stating, "I’m tellin ya 🤦🏽‍♂️." Hopefully, everything works out between Lanez and Interscope and his life is not really in danger.