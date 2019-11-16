There was once a time, way back in the day, when the primary way to listen to music was through CDs. They came in square, plastic contraptions and, most of the time, included a small pamphlet that listed songs, credits, thank-yous, and lyrics. In today's world, all of that information can be found on social media or with a quick Google search, but it's not always reliable. Doja Cat has run into that problem, and she's blaming record executives for the mix-up.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Last week, Doja dropped her sophomore album Hot Pink and fans hopped online looking for lyrics to each track. However, the singer-rapper let it be known that what's been put out there in the world aren't the words that she penned. "DO NOT GO TO APPLE FOR MY LYRICS DONT GO ANYWHERE ONLINE FOR MY LYRICS. ALL OF MY LYRICS ARE WRONG AND LAZILY WRITTEN BY MY LABEL," she wrote, before addressing fans one-by-one as they asked for specific lines to her songs.

Doja also took a moment to speak about her recent freestyle on Sway in the Morning. During her 33-minute interview, Sway asked Doja to drop a short freestyle. It's obvious that she doesn't want to, but she goes on to deliver a lyrical moment that made her the focus of criticisms. "To the people getting mad at my garbage ass 'freestyle' on Sway," she tweeted. "I don't have to know how to freestyle. Go have a cypher in a f*cking Wendy's bathroom and f*ck off." You can check out her freestyle below around the 30:20 mark.