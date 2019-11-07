mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doja Cat Delivers Sophomore Effort "Hot Pink" Ft. Tyga, Gucci Mane, & Smino

Erika Marie
November 07, 2019 01:57
Hot Pink
Doja Cat

The viral sensation returns with a single-heavy record.


While many fans first heard of Doja Cat after she gained worldwide attention following her viral "Mooo" video, the 24-year-old has been building her career for years. The Los Angeles artist dropped her first single back in 2013 when she released "So High" on SoundCloud, and on Thursday morning she shared her sophomore album, Hot Pink.

Doja Cat displays all sides of her artistry with this record as she raps and sings, but also shows that she's capable of crafting multiple pop radio hits on one record. With R&B and hip hop Hot Pink, Doja Cat wants the public to erase all preconceived notions as to who they believe she is as  she demonstrates her talents in a fresh way. The Nicki Minaj comparisons will be inevitable in some parts, but Doja does just enough to separate herself from the Queen rapper's style.

Doja only calls on three artists to lend their skills to HotPink: Smino, Gucci Mane, and Tyga. Give Hot Pink a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Cyber Sex
2. Bite ft Smino
3. Rules
4. Bottom B*tch
5. Say So
6. Like That ft. Gucci Mane
7. Talk Dirty
8. Addiction
9. Streets
10. Shine
11. Better Than Me
12. Juicy with Tyga

