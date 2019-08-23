When Cardi B first previewed her hit single "Press" last year, her fans couldn't wait to hear the full version. Now that the song has been out for a few months, it's become a favorite for the BardiGang who just keeps on running up the superstar's streams. Doja Cat earned some backlash when she hopped onto a live-stream and started singing along to the song, imitating Cardi's high-energy flow. During the video, Doja praises the singer but when the clip was shared online, it was edited to include only the parts where she's seemingly making fun of her. She was recently on Big Boy's radio show to clear up the controversy, telling her fans that she has since spoken to Cardi and they're fine.

Touching on what happened that day, Doja says that she had just downed an energy drink and was feeling hyper. When she got into the car, she decided to sing along to "Press" after it came on the radio and that's when people started pitting her against Bardi, even sending death threats to the artist. She says that, when she finally got a chance to meet up with Cardi, the two discussed what happened.

"I spoke to Cardi and she was really sweet and understanding," said Doja. "She's a smart woman and she probably makes fun of her friends and other celebrities when she's either hopped up on caffeine or lit."

The singer then goes on to critique how hip-hop often pits women against each other, which is unfortunately accurate, before discussing Jermaine Dupri's comments about the state of female rap. Watch the full interview below, where she even speaks on hentai near the end.