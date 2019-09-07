Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat both harness great power. They can make people lust and swoon with a simple Instagram post. The two breakout artists have commanded social media this summer with their colourful charisma and lethal looks. At times they can have you yearning for their hands in marriage, and other times you'd be just as satisfied to merely hang with them for a brief period of time. When Megan posted a video on Instagram of her pouring a bottle of D'Usse cognac into Doja Cat's mouth (ie. letting her "drive the boat"), the hypothesis that the duo would be a good time was confirmed.

The occasion for Megan and Doja's union last night was a Houston concert that they were both on the bill for. The show, fittingly named "Break The Internet" was hosted at the Revention Music Center by 97.9 The Box and 92.1 Radio Now. A few fantastic photos surfaced of the two rappers hanging backstage. As seen in Megan's post - aptly captioned "Thick Hotties" - Megan rocked a black cowboy hat in order to properly greet her hometown, while Doja unveiled a new look of bleached blond hair and eyebrows.

It appears Doja may have gone a bit overboard with the boat-driving antics because she posted a desperately hungover photo of herself on her story this morning.