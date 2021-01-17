Smokepurpp burst onto the scene alongside Lil Pump back in 2017 and since then, he has continued to release new singles and projects. Unfortunately, 2020 seemed to be a bit of a down year for the artist as he released a project that only managed to sell 5,000 copies in the first week. This led to a lot of clowning on social media, although Purpp didn't seem to care as he continued to big himself up on social media, noting that sales don't actually matter.

Now, Smokepurpp is teasing a big 2021 as he recently got on Instagram and revealed his plans. As you can see in the clip below, Purpp says that he is going to flood the market with music and drop a plethora of songs and music videos. He also claims that he is one of the hardest artists out, and he doesn't care for those who say otherwise.

"If you don't think I'm the hardest n**** out, then you a bitch," Purpp said. "I don't care who you are. I'm the hardest n**** out. 2021 I'm going up."

Needless to say, Purpp has all of the confidence in the world right now, which means some great music could be on the way. Let us know if you're looking forward to his music, in the comments below.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora