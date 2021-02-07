Smokepurpp's last 12 months have been quite interesting as the artist has had to duck and dodge from all of his detractors. After a lengthy freestyle went viral, things started to look bleak for the rapper, who also saw disappointing album sales for his Florida Jit project. Since that time, Purpp has been adamant that he is still one of the hardest artists in the game and that in the coming months, he will be blessing his fans with a plethora of new tracks.

On Saturday, Smokepurpp came through with an announcement, claiming that his brand new EP called PSYCHO will be dropping Wednesday, February 10th. The album cover depicts Purpp eating the head off of a bat, which is an image made famous by Ozzy Osbourne. Meanwhile, the EP has six songs, and one feature which comes from Lil Mosey.

This EP is set to be a big moment in Purpp's career as he looks to shift the negative momentum from 2020. If there are some bonafide hits on this tape, then we could certainly see some big things for the artist over the next 12 months. Regardless, he continues to have a loyal fanbase, and we're sure they will appreciate the new content no matter what.

Stay tuned for updates on the EP, as we will be sure to bring you the tape once it arrives.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images