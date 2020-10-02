Smoke DZA Delivers The "Homegrown" Pack

They say birds of a feather flock together, so it's no surprise Smoke DZA is as consistent and prolific as his Prestige Worldwideco-star Curren$y.

The Harlem native has a keen understanding of exactly how much and what to give fans with each release and he sure doesn't disappoint with his latest, Homegrown.

DZA kicks off the project by bringing Dipset frenemies Jim Jones & Cam'ron back together on a track and that should tell you plenty about how the rest of the album sounds. Although every other song boasts a feature, George Kush follows the head-knocking opener with the solo cut "143" to remind us that he is more than capable of handling a track on his ones.

Homegrown is available now on all streaming services and it's perfect for listening as you indulge in that first blunt of the day.

What are your thoughts on DZA's newest offering? Let us know in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Tradition feat. Jim Jones & Cam'ron

2. 143

3. Hibachi feat. Flipp Dinero & Jadakiss

4. Boatloads feat. Jack Harlow

5. Santos Party House feat. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. & Curren$y

6. Bank Withdrawal feat. Tish Hyman

7. 100 Years in the Duffle feat. Slayter, NymLo & Jayy Grams

8. Survivor's Remorse feat. Dom Kennedy, Jay 305 & Eric Bellinger

9. Union Dues feat. NymLo & Berner

10. The Last Term feat. Eddie Cole