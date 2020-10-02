mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA Brings Cam'ron & Jim Jones Together For "Tradition"

Dre D.
October 02, 2020 10:41
383 Views
10
0
Cinematic Music Group & R.F.C. Music GroupCinematic Music Group & R.F.C. Music Group
Cinematic Music Group & R.F.C. Music Group

Tradition
Smoke DZA Feat. Cam'ron & Jim Jones

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

George Kush treats us to a Dipset reunion on the opening cut to his new album "Homegrown."


Smoke DZA's new album Homegrown does a fantastic job of getting the right features on the same track. We're talking about an album that has Flipp Dinero and Jadakiss on the same song and Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and Big K.R.I.T. on another.

It's no surprise, then, that DZA opted to open his album in the best possible way by getting Dipset's finest together again on a track. 

There is no trend-hopping here, no autotune or trap drums. This is a classic New York City no hook spit-through, with all three rappers doing their thing as the sample rides on in a triumphant loop. 

As Cam'ron says in the song, "who am I to f*ck tradition up?"

Check out "Tradition" below and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you feeling the cypher vibes?

Quotable Lyrics

So where should I start, with the bricks or the drip?
Cause every brick that I flipped I used to drip to my kicks
Then they told me go out of town cause I could triple my flip
You know, a few quick trips and I could get to the whips
Gotta watch the stick up kids, they got a issue with this
So if you a n***a getting money, you keep the grip on your hip
Remember around 7, I would wish I was rich
Then I would drive by 7th, I used to wish I was Rich
Well let’s just say that I completed every wish on my list

Smoke DZA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  383
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoke DZA Cam'ron Jim Jones homegrown Dipset new york harlem
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoke DZA Brings Cam'ron & Jim Jones Together For "Tradition"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject