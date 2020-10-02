Smoke DZA Brings Cam'ron & Jim Jones Together For "Tradition"

Smoke DZA's new album Homegrown does a fantastic job of getting the right features on the same track. We're talking about an album that has Flipp Dinero and Jadakiss on the same song and Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and Big K.R.I.T. on another.

It's no surprise, then, that DZA opted to open his album in the best possible way by getting Dipset's finest together again on a track.

There is no trend-hopping here, no autotune or trap drums. This is a classic New York City no hook spit-through, with all three rappers doing their thing as the sample rides on in a triumphant loop.

As Cam'ron says in the song, "who am I to f*ck tradition up?"

Check out "Tradition" below and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you feeling the cypher vibes?

Quotable Lyrics

So where should I start, with the bricks or the drip?

Cause every brick that I flipped I used to drip to my kicks

Then they told me go out of town cause I could triple my flip

You know, a few quick trips and I could get to the whips

Gotta watch the stick up kids, they got a issue with this

So if you a n***a getting money, you keep the grip on your hip

Remember around 7, I would wish I was rich

Then I would drive by 7th, I used to wish I was Rich

Well let’s just say that I completed every wish on my list