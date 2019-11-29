Stream Smoke DZA & Curren$y’s New Project “Prestige Worldwide”

After teaming up with Benny The Butcher last month for their Statue of Limitation EP, Smoke DZA is back today with his second collaborative project of 2019, this time linking up with Curren$y for their highly anticipated project Prestige Worldwide, which is a reference to the comedy movie Step Brothers.

The 10-track effort is led by the previously heard single "3 Minute Manual," and contains other song titles like “Cinderella Story” and “Inhale,” the latter of which features Dave East & Styles P. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of Monstabeatz, 183rd, Girl Talk, Buda Da Future, and Grandz Muzik, among others. It follows up the duo's first collab project The Stage, which dropped way back in 2010.

Suggest you roll one up and enjoy the new smokey vibes from DZA & Spitta on this Black Friday.