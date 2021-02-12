slowthai Drops Two-Disc Album "TYRON" Featuring A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Denzel Curry, & More

Northampton-raised rapper slowthai is officially back, releasing his sophomore studio album TYRON on Friday.

The 26-year-old has been celebrated by fans and critics as one of the torchbearers for the new wave of U.K. hip-hop. The AWGE member has close ties to A$AP Rocky and the entire A$AP Mob, making a wave in North America as a result. TYRON, which is slowthai's government name, is the follow-up to Nothing Great About Britain, which broke the artist to a new level with his gritty lyrics and in-your-face nature. The new album continues his progression as an artist, including two discs with different vibes.

The first part of the fourteen-song effort is the more hard-hitting side, whereas the final seven songs are smoother and more introspective. Features include A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Deb Never, James Blake, and Mount Kimbie. Production on the first half was largely handled by Kwes Darko, Kelvin Krash, and SAMO, while the second side mostly includes beats by Mount Kimbie, SAMO, and Kenny Beats.

Listen to the new album by slowthai below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. 45 SMOKE

2. CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

3. MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)

4. VEX

5. WOT

6. DEAD

7. PLAY WITH FIRE

1. i tried

2. focus

3. terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

4. push (feat. Deb Never)

5. nhs

6. feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

7. adhd