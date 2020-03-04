Slick Woods, the gorgeous gap-toothed model who turned heads by walking Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway while nine-months pregnant, is breaking necks for a whole new reason: her new Nipsey Hussle-inspired face tattoo.

The 23-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has been remaining positive despite her cancer diagnosis, revealing several setbacks in the form of some seizure-related injuries, which had her hospitalized for a minute. The model is working on getting her health back to where it needs to be and while she recovers, she decided to channel her inner Nipsey Hussle by inking one of his most iconic tattoos/sayings on her face.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Just above her eyebrow, Slick Woods debuted a brand new face tattoo that says "Prolific," which is the same word that was written on Hussle's visage. The three-day-old tattoo is written in blue ink, making it even more of a tribute to the late rapper, who was affiliated with the Crips gang in Los Angeles.

"Nipsey made me do it and @only1menace did it to help me," wrote Woods on Instagram.

Slick Woods isn't the only celebrity to have gotten inked up following the death of Nipsey Hussle. Roddy Ricch, The Game, Matt Barnes, and, of course, Lauren London, have all gotten permanent markings on their skin dedicated to the Los Angeles legend.