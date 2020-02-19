Slick Woods' patience is waning after she received a swollen lip and had to get stitches due to another seizure as a result of her cancer. Slick has been battling a type of cancer called melanoma after unfortunately receiving a diagnosis last year. The model has been undergoing intense chemotherapy to combat her cancer, which is currently in its third stage. Slick shared an Instagram photo of herself on Tuesday, in which her upper lip is severely swollen and she appears to have gotten stitches beneath her nose. In the caption, Slick revealed that she had suffered another seizure as a result of her melanoma.

"Man another seizure f*ck the bullsh*t I’m going vegan #faceplant," she wrote. Slick has suffered at least one other seizure in the past as a side effect of her chemotherapy. Back in December, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star shared a video on Instagram of herself in a wheelchair, following a seizure that left her legs and left hand numb and caused her to be hospitalized overnight.

A little over a week later, Slick could be seen smiling in a hospital bed in another video posted to her Instagram account, where she indicated that she was "feeling a million times better and walking again" after her friend, Chey Allegra, "sav[ed] [her] life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night." We hope Slick makes a fast recovery!

Jim Spellman/Getty Images