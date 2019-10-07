Skip Marley & French Montana Join Forces For The "Godfather Of Harlem" Soundtrack

The new Epix series, Godfather of Harlem, has been rolling out songs to promote its first season, which premiered on September 29. The show stars Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, telling the story of the legendary crime lord's relationship with Malcolm X in the 60's. Swizz Beatz is the show's executive music producer, hence, he's the one curating the soundtrack. So far, he has contributed a song of his own ("I Ain't Scared") and enlisted a collaboration from Dave East & A$AP Ferg ("Business Is Business").

While Swizz has been bringing in Harlem artists to suit the show's storyline, he has also said that he's seeking a global sound for the soundtrack. This was evidently the motivation behind putting French Montana on a track with Bob Marley's grandson, Skip Marley. The song starts with dramatic keys and then builds into funky percussion. Even as it gets more upbeat, "Call Me Human" remains weighted down by the heavy human rights issues that Marley soulfully sings about. French brings in some drug dealing-related raps, which all subscribe to Godfather of Harlem's theme.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't believe you, I don't believe this

Call us illegal, while taking our freedom

I'm more than human, but they call it treason

Them trafficking us, but somehow we're breathing