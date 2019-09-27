Dave East & A$AP Ferg Share The Spotlight On "Business Is Business" From The "Godfather Of Harlem" Soundtrack

The Godfather of Harlem miniseries is gearing up to be one of the hottest shows to hit cable this year, but super-producer Swizz Beatz is making sure the soundtrack is just as thrilling. We've previously received two tracks in support of the series including "Just in Case" featuring Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz along with "Hallelujah" with A$AP Ferg and Buddy. On Friday, there was another A$AP Ferg collaboration added to the list with the soundtrack's Dave East-assisted single, "Business is Business."

The two Harlem rappers aren't strangers when it comes to working together and it was only fitting that they joined forces to deliver a track that perfectly mirrors the plot of Godfather of Harlem. The series stars Forest Whitaker and follows the life of Bumpy Johnson, a real-life New York gangster, as he returns home after serving 10 years in prison. He wants to reclaim his Harlem neighborhood but must face off with the Italian mafia to take the top spot in the game. Check out "Business is Business" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It ain't nothin' to discuss, just know this city mine

If it's a problem, I'm around, let's meet up anytime

If we can get this sh*t to work then we can really shine

Somebody mother gon' lose a child if he think of stealin' mine