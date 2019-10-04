Swizz Beatz Flexes Godfather Status On "I Ain't Scared"

Double R never dies. Today, hip-hop icon Swizz Beatz has emerged with a brand new selection off the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack. Following the previous single with Rick Ross and DMX "Just In Case," Swizz has dropped off a surprisingly melodic offering by the name of "I Ain't Scared." Though he's no stranger to vocal contributions, Swizz Beatz' latest finds him holding it down on the lonely, issuing a challenge to anybody looking to test him. It's likely the me-against-the-world themes mirror that of the series, which centers around Bumpy Johnson's return to a neighborhood changed.

With a somber piano instrumental as the backdrop, Swizz makes it clear that he's fearless in the face of adversity. In fact, he's going so far as to leave his gates open, an invitation for any comers. With vocals delivered as a repeating hook of sorts, Swizzy allows space for his hypnotic instrumental to conjure an isolated vibe. It's a subtle, yet ultimately powerful offering from a veteran with no shortage of tricks. Salute to big Swizzy for this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody know where I live

I leave my gates open, you're welcome

I'm so big I can't hide no more

My tour dates you know where it is