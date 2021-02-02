Following months of exhibiting unusual behaviors that landed him on the wrong side of the law, 23-year-old rapper Silento has been arrested once again. The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" star boasts nearly two billion YouTube streams of his famed hit, but there have been growing concerns due to his recent arrests. Silento was accused of breaking into a home with a machete, and later he was taken into custody by police for a traffic violation, and in bodycam footage, he made strange claims about Donald Trump.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

We previously reported on Silento's, real name Ricky Hawk, most recent arrest that involved accusations that he murdered his cousin. In an effort to curb the negativity about her client, public relations manager Chanel Hudson has released a statement via her Instagram where she asks for "prayer and positive energy." In the caption, she added, "This too shall past!!!"

"Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations," wrote Hudson. "Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!!"

"Rick is a beautiful soul and we hope that the same people who came up whippin' & nay nay-ing with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer!! God bless [praying hands emoji] any questions or comments please reach out... Thank you." Check out the post below.





