Silento has been in the news quite a bit as of late although it's been for all of the wrong reasons. It all started back in August when Silento was caught inside of a random couple's house with a hatchet. According to reports, Silento was looking for his girlfriend at the time, but he ended up wandering into the wrong house, where he was met by some very scared and confused residents. Eventually, the "Whip/Nae Nae" rapper was disarmed before fleeing the scene, only to be arrested a short time after.

On Wednesday, the artist was supposed to be in court to face two assault with deadly weapon charges. However, Silento did not show up for this hearing, as his attorney went on his behalf. As a result, the court issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $105,000.

Silento had already posted bail a few weeks prior, however, due to the missed court appearance, the judge had the right to revoke it.

Now, the artist will have to go back to court in March of 2021, where he will continue to defend himself against this bizarre crime.

