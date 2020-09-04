Silento became famous a few years ago for his "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" song. The track was a viral sensation that had a fun dance to go along with it. However, since then, Silento hasn't been able to find another hit and things have been looking down. This was especially true this past week as it was reported that the artist broke into a couple's home and allegedly attacked them with a hatchet as he was looking for his girlfriend. Thankfully, no one was hurt as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office noted that the couple was able to get the hatchet out of his hands.

As it stands, Silento is still in jail and his bail is being set at $105,000. He was also hit with two "assault with a deadly weapon charges" that could potentially land him in jail for six years if the judge gives him the maximum sentence allowable by law.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For now, it remains to be seen how this case will play out in the courts. Based on the early reports, this entire situation is quite bizarre and it will be interesting to see what the artist has to say about all of it.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

