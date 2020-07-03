Sia recently appeared on the Zach Sang show, taking time to explain some details about her relationship with star child actress Maddie Ziegler. Most notably, the outspoken singer revealed a particularly crazy story about the time she stopped Ziegler from going onto Harvey Weinstein’s plane with him.

“You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on. Yeah, that was really disgusting…” she stated. "When he invited her, that's when I called, I told [Ziegler’s mother] Melissa, I had to. I just said, ‘Please don't, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that."'



Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ziegler, now 17, first rose to fame as a star on the popular Lifetime reality series Dance Moms. Sia says that she has “always felt this extreme compulsion to protect Maddie” since she met her while working on her “Chandelier” music video when Ziegler was 11. “As soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think that it was part of my own healing, and I felt this extreme compulsion to protect her," she added.

Weinstein, once a famed and respected Miramax producer, is currently serving a 23 year prison sentence for numerous sexual assaults he committed over the course of his career. It is unclear exactly how old Ziegler was when Weinstein invited her to fly with him.

