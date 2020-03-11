After being found guilty of rape and a felony sex crime in his New York trial last month, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has officially been sentenced to twenty-three years in prison, according to TMZ.

The 67-year-old movie mogul was in court this morning where he briefly spoke, addressing his accusers who were also present.

"I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women," said Weinstein before admitting that he was confused about the charges against him. "If I had to do a lot of things over I would care less about movies and more about my children and my family. I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart."



Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Weinstein's defense team attempted to plea for a lightened sentence, noting that the producer has no prior criminal record and is likely to die in prison. Despite his past, twenty-years in prison means that the latter is likely veritable, especially given the fact that Weinstein is already in poor health. He was recently rushed to a hospital for heart surgery and reportedly suffered a nasty fall on Rikers Island.

After basically being the reason why #MeToo started, this is surely a good feeling for everybody who championed that movement.