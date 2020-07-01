Sia is one of the most shadowy figures in pop music. The Australian sensation usually prefers to stay out of the public spotlight most of the time. In an interview with New Zealand-born radio DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the “Chandelier” singer revealed her family is quickly expanding.

"My youngest son just had two babies...I'm a fucking grandma!" shared the 44-year-old singer. "I know, right?...I'm just immediately horrified...No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.'"

"I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' like Kris Kardashian [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'" the Grammy-nominee continued.

Sia revealed in a Sirius XM Hits 1 Interview back in May 2019 that she adopted the two teenage boys who were aging out of the foster care system. Both of them are currently 19 years old.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In her interview with Lowe, she explained her decision to adopt her sons, referencing the injustice in the foster care system. “It’s failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons’ experience,” she explained. “They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”

Sia also acknowledged that adopting two black sons is what really taught her about race and privilege. “I’m very scared for my children. I love them very much,” she shared. “I’ve only experienced white privilege and I know that now. I am fully aware of how much I’ve experienced white privilege, and now I have these two black sons who tell me how it really is.”

The singer was forced to issue an apology to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B two weeks ago for accidentally mixing the two up on Twitter and getting involved in their infamous feud.

