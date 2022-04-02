Last month, Shenseea told us during our Ladies First interview that she typically embraces negative comments, but when it comes to false reporting, the Jamaican singer is fed up. As she transitions from the world of Dancehall to Pop's mainstream, Shenseea is finding her name attached to rumors. It's nothing that thousands of other celebrities or famous figures aren't accustomed to, but there is one particular outlet that Shenseea claims is responsible for spreading untruths about her.

Over on her Instagram Story, Shenseea uploaded her own tweet where she called out 18 Karat Reggae for writing an article titled, "Shenseea Hospitalized After Holding in Gas Around New Rapper Boyfriend." She wrote, "Just wanna let y'all know that this is the site who has been spreading non stop lies about me for views. 18 karat Reggae is so disrespectful and fake. EVERYTHING on there is a lie, literally lol."

The site is obviously satire but people have run rampant with their fake reports. In the article mentioned, they even included a fake interview with Shenseea and she shared screenshots.

"Using my name for clicks," she said. "Spreading the worst lies. I pray [praying hands emoji] you go to hell lol. Btw this was also the site that started that pregnancy rumor about me as well." Elsewhere she added, "Prime example that you cannot believe everything you read guys. One thing with me I aint afraid to address sh*t but I wont stop to throw stones at every barking dog. If you didn't hear that sh*t from me, it's not credible. Sites and blogs out here lying for highlights. Be smart."

After The Shade Room reposted her messages, Shenseea hopped in the comments to add that she only felt it necessary to the website because they allegedly "started a very serious rumor." Check it out below.



