Shenseea's ready to admit to the world that she's not single, but she won't reveal her boyfriend's identity just yet. As Dancehall Mag reports, earlier today (March 11th), the Jamaican singer dropped by The Breakfast Club, where she dished about the process behind her new project, pretty privilege, and her relationship status, among other things.

When chatting with host Angela Yee, Shenseea addressed rumours that she was romantically involved with London On Da Track after photos of them holding hands at the Super Bowl surfaced online, clarifying that they're just friends and collaborators. "London is a cool dude to me. We have been working together making music."

Another famous face who the 25-year-old has been linked to is Canadian rapper Drake, who the internet even speculated got the dancehall singer pregnant a few months ago. Shenseea denied these rumours, saying that she and the father of one have "never even kissed, much less, for him to get [her] pregnant."

As for the identity of her new beau, the "Lick" hitmaker wants to keep that under wraps for the time being. "Nobody – and when I say nobody, I mean nobody – knows who I'm dating," she told Yee. "I don't care who y'all be seeing online, you don't know who I'm dating, that's a fact!"

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"I’ve been working so hard, I’ve been so focused on my career. Actually, we were supposed to go away last weekend but it didn’t get to happen," Shenseea shared, adding that her "music comes first," especially at such an important point in her career.

Stream Shenseea's debut ALPHA album here, and watch her full appearance on this morning's episode of The Breakfast Club below.

[Via]