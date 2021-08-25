Despite winning the women's 100-meter dash at the United States Olympic Trials, Sha'Carri Richardson has had an extremely tumultous summer. Almost immediately after her thrilling win, it was revealed that she would be disqualified from competing in the Olympics due to her drug test coming back positive for marijuana.

Several months later, Richardson sought out to redeem herself and compete against the Jamaican Olympic winners at the Prefontaine Classic, but in an insanely surprising turn of events, Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place in her race. The controversial track and field star has been adamant that haters can continue to "talk all the shit" that they want.

Following her disappointing race, however, Richardson has since engaged in questionable social media behavior, from likening one of her competitors' looks to Lil Wayne's to liking rude remarks about Jamaican culture. As a result, many of her staunchest supporters have turned against her.

Regardless, Black Olympic legend Allyson Felix recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she said that now more than ever, it's important for the athletic community to give Sha'Carri all of the support that she needs.

"She's obviously been through so much," Felix said during her televised interview. "She has a great personality and she's gotten a lot of attention to the sport. I think she'll be in the sport for a very long time. I think just more than anything, you know, for all athletes, there's so much that goes into it. We just, you know, give her the support that she needs."

Apparently, Sha'Carri wasn't feeling what the 11-time Olympic medalist had to say about her, and in an upload to her Instagram story, she appeared to shade Felix, saying, "Encouraging words on tv shows are just as real as well nothing at all."

Needless to say, the sports side of Twitter wasn't feeling Sha'Carri Richardson's actions. Check out some of the responses to Sha'Carri Richardson's antics below and let us know in the comments if you think the sensational young track and field star has gone too far by disrespecting Allyson Felix.