She has recently been celebrated for her triumphant performance dominating the 100-meter heat in 10.64 seconds, making her the fastest woman in the world. The win secured Sha'Carri Richardson a spot on America's Olympic team, but on Thursday (July 1), reports surfaced that the sprinter allegedly failed a drug test. It was initially reported that Richardson "tested positive for a prohibited substance," and soon, rumors of what that substance could be ran wild online.

Enquirer reporter Tyler Dragon surfaced on Twitter with an update, claiming that he has spoken with sources that confirmed Richardson did not test positive for steroids, as first thought.

However, he did report that Richardson's Olympic Trials tests showed marijuana and the runner is reportedly facing a 30-day suspension as a result. Earlier today, Richardson shared a cryptic tweet that read, "I am human" without further explanation. There is speculation that she could be disqualified from the Olympics altogether, but it is reported that if a 30-day suspension is put in place, Richardson will miss the next 100-meter event.

CBS News states that Richardson's "Olympic Trials win has been provisionally disqualified. Jenna Prandini, who came in fourth in the event at the trials, is expected to replace her if the disqualification stands." Richardson has also reportedly withdrawn from this weekend's "Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, where she was scheduled to run the 200 meters."

Following her Olympic Trials win, Richardson told reporters, "This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. … Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. … I'm highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha'Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I'm done."

