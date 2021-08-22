After being barred from the Olympics due to a positive drug test, the entire Twitter world stood behind American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. Many felt as though the ban was unjust, especially when you consider how weed isn't a drug that helps you run faster. In the end, the protests changed nothing, as Richardson was left watching from the sidelines as three Jamaican women won the gold, silver, and bronze in the 100-meter final.

Since that time, fans have been waiting for the Prefontaine Classic, where Richarson would get to compete against the Jamaicans. There was hope that she could prove her talents and win, although things didn't work out that way.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Sha'Carri actually finished last in the final heat, and it led to a lot of ridicule on Twitter. Richardson's post-race interview only made things worse as she addressed her haters and told them to keep talking. The Twitter brigade wouldn't stop the slander, and eventually, she was defended by numerous supporters, including Tory Lanez, who felt like the response to Richardson was hypocritical and unjust.

“Sha’carri ran a great race , not because she Won or lost … because through all the adversity she got up and RAN AGAIN , and GAVE IT HER ALL … she went through a lot of within that last month … n****s be on the app preaching all this “uplift” our queens .. Then tear em down … It be cool to support n****s when they get a video with Kanye tho …" Lanez wrote. "All I’m saying is … don’t choose to be supportive to the people you champion when it’s convenient… BE REAL AND SUPPORTIVE 2 PEOPLE through they UPS AND DOWNS . … SHA’CARRI …. KEEP FIGHTING.. WORKING .. AND PRACTICING !!! AND GO HARD AT YO CRAFT ! … YOUR TIME IS COMING … CAUSE GOD SAID SO !!!!”

Following this loss, Richardson still has time to improve, especially with the next Summer games going down in three years from now. The internet can be a brutal place, but if you ignore the vitriol, you're usually able to come out of it unscathed as the mob shifts their focus to something else.