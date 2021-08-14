Sean Paul and Ty Dolla $ign Bring Back Summer With "Only Fanz"

Sean Paul, one of Jamaica's most successful and beloved singer/rapper's, hasn't taken any breaks during his over 25 year stint in the music industry. This grind doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon either, as Paul may have one of the most fun songs of the Summer this week with "Only Fanz" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

"Only Fanz" doesn't deviate too far from the Sean Paul formula often distinguished by incredibly catchy hooks and bouncy acrobat-influenced instrumentals- a sound he popularized with tracks like "Temperature". While the track doesn't feature any wild experimentation or breathtaking performances, it finds success in its simplicity and overall pleasant vibe.

Ty Dolla $ign's feature stands out on the track as well and sees the singer's long-awaited return to a more tropical and beach sound. Thankfully, Dolla $ign avoids overshadowing Sean Paul's performance and instead chooses to compliment it with a short refrain.

Perhaps a danceable groove like "Only Fanz" is just what we need as Summer dwindles into its final weeks and responsibility looms on the horizon.

Check out the music video below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

She don't work but I know she work for that, yeah (Bada bang, bang, bang)

She's a flirt for all the gifts and trips and cash, yeah (Woo, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh yeah)

She don't work but I know she work for that

Bada bang, bang, bang, bang