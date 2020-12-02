Larsa Pippen was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, who recently signed a 5-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. At first, people were worried about the obvious age gap in their budding relationship. Larsa, 46, is nearly double the baller's age, who is 24. However, one thing that people didn't initially grasp is the fact that Malik Beasley has a whole ass wife at home.

It looks like we've got a full-blown scandal on our hands. Perhaps Larsa Pippen was jealous of Khloé Kardashian's drama with Tristan Thompson, or maybe she was genuinely unaware that she was dating a married man, but she's in this now, and even the people closest to her are embarrassed.



Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, has been caught "liking" a bunch of tweets that appear to be frowning on his mother's current decisions. The 20-year-old hooper at Vanderbilt is seemingly fed up with his mom's dating life, which has included the likes of Future, Tristan Thompson, and more. His likes include a tweet that reads, "Look at how disappointed in his momma he is... this breaks my heart" and another that reads, "I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly. That young man has to deal with this every other week. Enough is enough." He even co-signed a sentiment that his mother is "clout-chasing".

As if it weren't enough to find out his mother was dating a married man, it's also coming out that Malik Beasley was reportedly cheating with another woman at the same time. Yikes.

This situation just continues getting uglier and uglier. You've got to feel for Scotty Pippen Jr.