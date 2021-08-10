Over the years, ScHoolboy Q has assembled a solid discography lined with plenty of strong material, with a few notable albums like Oxymoron and Blank Face revered as classics by his loyal fans.

Alas, it's been a bit of a drought where new Q music is concerned, as the west coast rapper's most recent project CrasH Talk landed in the spring of 2019. While it wasn't quite met with the same acclaim as Q's most beloved work, the years have admittedly been kind to the album, which has actually aged quite nicely. Still, it's feeling like we're due for another release from Q, who appears to be taking the Black Hippy signature route of taking his sweet time between releases.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Perhaps there is hope, however. Last night, Q took to Twitch to premiere a batch of four new songs, presumably drawn from his album contenders folder. One of the tracks featured Rico Nasty, while another featured production from The Alchemist, a longtime collaborator of Q. The other two featured some interesting arrangements, with extended instrumental introductions that served to set an immersive tone. It should be interesting to see how they sound in the context of a cohesive tracklist -- perhaps this might actually be Q's most ambitious project yet.

Though Q requested that his fans abstained from recording or clipping any of the previews, that didn't stop a few from disobeying; determined parties can probably find the songs after a brief hunt, though out of respect for Q we will not be including them here. All things considered, it seems as if ScHoolboy may very well be dropping off an album this year, following the footsteps of his labelmate Isaiah Rashad.

Speaking of which, last we heard from Q was actually on a song with Rashad -- House Is Burning leftover "Runnin -- which you can peep right here.