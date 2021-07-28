Isaiah Rashad & ScHoolboy Q Reconnect On "Runnin'"

This Friday, Isaiah Rashad will be delivering his upcoming album The House Is Burning, his first release since 2016's The Sun's Tirade. Now, only a few days out from the big drop, Rashad has come through to deliver a warm-up loosie featuring none other than his labelmate ScHoolboy Q. Having been originally previewed a few years back, the Kenny Beats-produced track proved to be an instant fan favorite.

While it didn't make the album's final tracklist, Rashad has decided to gift it upon us all the same. Instrumentally speaking, we're looking at a laid-back west-coast vibe, with Rashad matching the beat's energy with the opening verse. Q slides in to close this one out, his verse a welcome reminder of what the game has been missing; we can only hope that Q is next up once Rashad drops, as he's been steadily working on his CrasH Talk follow-up for some time now.

Check out the full version of "Runnin'," previously known as "Runnin' From The Law," and sound off if the song has lived up to the snippet after all this time.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hell yeah I got the chain, n***a I was buzzin'

Seeing sounds, I can taste the color from the trumpet

N***a want the cash, the house, but you was clubbin'

Better with my tears and pain for my discussion