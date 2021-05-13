ScHoolboy Q confirms that he's been extremely focused in the booth, spending hours in the studio working on new music.
Despite the momentum burst from Isaiah Rashad's triumphant return with the Duke Deuce-assisted "Lay Wit Ya," it feels premature to declare it anything close to TDE season. At least, not yet. The legendary label has been in the midst of a lengthy lull, with many of its biggest artists having taken some serious time off. Last we heard, from Ab-Soul was 2016, while Kendrick and SZA's latest albums came in 2017. Jay Rock blessed us with Redemption in 2018, while ScHoolboy Q dropped off CrasH Talk in 2019.
On the topic of Q, the rapper actually teased a quick follow-up to CrasH Talk, prompting fans to assume he'd be coming through with a proper back-to-back. Unfortunately, the months quickly passed with no word of a new Q album, and soon enough his once-teased album became part of the TDE purgatorial pause. At least, until recently. It would appear that Q has decided to hit the reset button, seemingly beginning work on an entirely new project.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
In fact, all signs suggest that Q's motivation is at an all-time high. He recently shared a promising Instagram story, which can currently be seen right here, that provides insight into his work ethic. "I been walking str8 to the booth lately," he states, alongside a clip of himself doing exactly that. "3 hrs at a time." Though not much to go off, it certainly suggests that Q has been focused on his craft, a promising sign that he'll be plotting a proper return before long.
Though it's likely Isaiah will be the first TDE artist to drop something new, as The House Is Burning is certainly overdue, perhaps we'll be receiving a new Q project before the end of the year. It would certainly go a long way in reasserting TDE's dominance, as many fans have been eager to see what hip-hop's most esteemed golf connoisseur has been cooking up. Are you among those excited for some new Q?