A$AP Rocky was denied bail and has been placed in solitary confinement in Sweden following an altercation with the rapper's crew and a man who was following him. Things aren't looking too good for him right now since he'll likely remain in a Swedish prison until his court date. Friends, fans, and peers have called for his freedom across social media including Tyler, The Creator who stated that he won't be performing in Sweden in support of Rocky. He's not the only one. Another one of Rocky's close friends has also joined the boycott of Sweden in support of the #FreeFlacko movement.

ScHoolboy Q fans in Sweden will also have to travel outside of the country to see Groovy Q live. The rapper took to Twitter to co-sign Tyler, The Creator's sentiment towards performing in the European country. "no more sweden for me, ever," Tyler after news of Rocky's appeal being denied surfaced. Q quoted the tweet, writing, "I’m not goin nomo eitHer... # FLACKO." Lil Yachty also announced that he wouldn't hit Sweden either. "Me 3 will never hit Sweden again... # freeflacko," he wrote.

While some have pledged to never return to Sweden, others have shown their support for A$AP Rocky in other ways. Travis Scott launched a "Free Rocky" chant during his set at Wireless Festival.

We'll keep you updated on more news surrounding A$AP Rocky.