As music's biggest star made their way to London for this year's iteration of the Wireless Festival. Noticeably missing from the lineup, however, is A$AP Rocky who was originally scheduled to take the stage on Sunday night. Instead, the Harlem-bred rapper is being detained in Sweden on charges of assault.

Naturally, his arrest has led to a widespread outpouring of support from fans and contemporaries alike and on Saturday, as he headlined the fest, Travis Scott showed his own wave of support, calling out "Free Rocky" during his set.

It was Tuesday night that Rocky and three other individuals were arrested in connection to an altercation that took place in Stockholm. Due to what Swedish authorities have cited as a flight risk, Rocky has not been released and is reportedly in solitary confinement. Authorities allegedly plan to keep him detained for at least two weeks while the incident is investigated.

“He, of course, is very disappointed and this is a catastrophe for his tour,” Rocky's attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja told The New York Times, adding that the detainment was unnecessary. "Of course a world artist like him would come back to Sweden if there is a trial in the summer or fall."