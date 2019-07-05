On the third of this month, we reported that A$AP Rocky had been taken into custody after an aggravated confrontation with a man on the streets of Sweden turned violent. Though Rocky and his entourage had broken the man's headphones and left him bloodied and beaten, a video surfaced on the internet, which showed the rapper and his team actively avoiding the man, and repeatedly telling him and his friend to stop following them, prior to the altercation. However, the man and his buddy kept pestering A$AP and his mob, and even took to throwing their headphones at one of them, which meant that tension had quickly risen, until they could no longer contain themselves.

After the incident, Rocky ultimately turned himself in to police custody for questioning, but Swedish authorities proceeded to arrest him, even going so far as to refuse access to members of the U.S. Embassy - which fueled the rest of the A$AP Mob to kick off the "Free Rocky" campaign. After that, updates on Rocky's status started coming in quick, and it seemed as though the situation was just getting worse and worse. News came in that Flacko was facing a potential 6-year prison sentence if he was found guilty of assault, and then another update revealed that Sweden's Prosecution Authority had decided to hold him for an additional two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Now, A$AP Mob member, A$AP Ferg, has taken to Instagram to share a very deeply troubling update with fans: "He’s in Sweeden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges," explained Ferg, before reiterating to fans the seriousness of the potential charges "They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal." He signs it off with: "pray for justice #freeflacko." Throughout the whole ordeal it was clearly looking as though the odds were stacked against Rocky, but solitary confinement, no visit, no phone calls.... it all just seems like way too much, for an incident where there is video proof that clearly shows it was at least aggravated. We're praying for you Flacko!