A$AP Rocky is in a really rough spot right now. The Harlem rapper was in Sweden this week when a video surfaced of him reportedly being stalked by two fans, who he has since referred to as "drug addicts." The men were bothering Flacko and his crew and when outsiders started getting involved, the situation escalated and got physical. Rocky and his entourage ended up tossing one of the men a few feet before absolutely pummeling him, raining down kicks and punches before leaving the scene. A second video shows that the artist actually tried to make peace between both sides but apparently, that's not enough for the police to release him from custody. According to TMZ, prosecutors are banking on him spending the next two weeks in a Sweden jail and if he's convicted of assault, he can spend a total of six years in prison.

It doesn't look like Swedish authorities have any plans of releasing A$AP Rocky anytime soon. Prosecutors have asked a judge to keep Rocky in custody for a while so they can investigate the case. In Sweden, police are generally only allowed to keep you for three days so it's clear that Rocky is a target right now.

A$AP Rocky's bodyguard will be released due to "insufficient evidence" but the rapper himself is being kept for the time being. If he's convicted of the crime, he can spend up to six years in prison.

