Scarface revealed during an interview with his fellow Geto Boy member, Willie D, that he's currently on dialysis due to kidney failure after suffering from health complications as a result of coronavirus. Ever since he announced to the world that he'd tested positive for the respiratory virus about a month ago, Scarface has been keeping fairly quiet about his health status. The Houston MC has hopped onto a few close friends' live streams to give brief updates on his medical condition, but on Wednesday (April 22nd), he went into great detail about how coronavirus has severely affected his health.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for UrbanDaddy

Hooked up to a blood stint to help regulate his kidneys, Scarface told Willie that the same day that he told the public that he'd contracted coronavirus, he was also battling various other health problems, as well. “I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house,” he revealed. “This my new lifeline,” he continued, referring to dialysis. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Along with Scarface, COVID-19 has impacted several players in the hip hop scene. This week, we lost New York rapper Fred The Godson to coronavirus, less than a month after he'd been diagnosed.Slim Thug was also among the rappers that tested positive for coronavirus, but on Wednesday, he updated his fans that his most recent test results had come back negative. Here's hoping that Scarface's medical condition improves soon. Watch his full conversation with Willie D below:

[Via]