Ice-T is wishing his longtime buddy Scarface a quick recovery after the Geto Boy announced he'd tested positive for coronavirus. As the spread of COVID-19 increases more and more rapidly, it seems that more and more public figures are coming forward to reveal that they've tested positive for the virus. One of the most recent celebrities to join that growing list was Scarface, who disclosed the bad news on Thursday in a live stream with his fellow Geto Boys member, Willie D. After catching wind of the unfortunate circumstances,Ice-T, one of Scarface's good pals from back in the day, took to Twitter later that night to send his homie some love.

"Just talked to my close homie Scarface @brothermob of the Geto Boys.." Ice-T tweeted, along with a throwback photo of Scarface. "He’s positive with the Virus. He’s doing well but has been through hell.. God Bless him. Get well my brother!"

Bob Levey/Getty Images for UrbanDaddy

Ice-T also paid tribute to another friend of his who had been infected with the virus but unfortunately did not make it. The rapper-turned-actor retweeted a post that announced the tragic passing of Josh Wallwork, a costume designer on Ice-T's show, Law & Order: SVU. "Very sad news today," the tweet said. "One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

Ice-T responded to the message by saying, "I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU."