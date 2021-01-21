We've often watched as dedicated fans have paid tribute to the favorite celebrities in surprisingly permanent ways. A regular practice among members of fandoms like the Barbz, the Navy, and the BeyHive has been tattoos in honor of an artist that they follow without question. Sometimes, lyrics will be the ink of choice but more often than not, the person decides to get a lifelike image of the artist's face.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

When Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, tattoo tributes poured in for the late sports legend, and the same could be said of Nipsey Hussle. It's not always fans, either; Dwyane Wade got one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Stevie J got his wife Faith Evans inked, Wiz Khalifa received a Wu-Tang tattoo, and following Juice WRLD's untimely death, more skin art surfaced of the late rapper from his fellow artists.

Saweetie's Icy Gang is certainly a dedicated group of fans and one person decided it was time to get the Bay Area artist's likeness on their body. She shared the tattoo on her Instagram page and gave a shout-out to her fan. "So pretty !! Shoutout to my real ass icy boy @yaboiioscar_ for always supporting, showing love & pulling up to my events no matter what city I’m in !! I remember everything you a real one baby !!!!! #icygang."

Check out the tattoo below and let us know if the tattooist did a good job.