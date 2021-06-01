Saweetie has been working hard on the rollout of her debut project Pretty B*tch Music. As fans await the album, she's been vocal about working on her skills as an artist and performer, explaining back in April that she was attending an artist boot camp to work on some areas of her craft "where she struggles with."

The hitmaker spent Memorial Day weekend in Houston, documenting her adventures in a blinged-out bralette on Instagram. She donned the same outfit in newly viral footage of the "Best Friend" artist compensating a fan for custom merch he made for her and attempted to gift to her for free.



Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

According to accounts of the incident, a fan of the California native made custom apparel to give to her for free. Instead of accepting the custom merch for free, Saweetie pulled out cash from her stunning diamond-encrusted bralette to hand to the superfan.

"How much is it? Ima buy it from you. Nah, Ima buy it from you," Saweetie insists to the fan. "For you, this is from the heart," he continues, refusing to accept compensation.

She insists, "I know but nah, everything costs money," as she goes over to her car to put her drink down and grab the cash. "God bless you I love you thank you so much," says the smiling fan in response. The now-viral footage earned a round of applause from social media users for the selfless act.

Older half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle Chloe Bailey wrote in response to a tweet sharing the video, "wow and i can honestly say [Saweetie] is one of the most genuine people I have ever met."

It seems like the hitmaker is often willing to go out on a limb for her fans, busking on a public beach for fans a few weeks ago after a few people saw and recognized her.