Saweetie has been pretty vocal in the past about criticism early on in her career affecting how she approached her artistry afterward. In an interview last month, she confessed that she had PTSD after a radio show host called her freestyling. The Bay Area rapper cited the moment as triggering her into a spiral of self-doubt, in turn bringing on the post-traumatic stress.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

She noted the sudden success of "Icy Girl" caused her label to plunge her into doing press to satisfy her growing popularity. While she has come a long way since then, in a new interview with Apple Music, she revealed that she's currently at an artist development Bootcamp on a work vacation working on areas of her craft “where she struggles with."

While the 27-year-old rapper has kept her Instagram page ablaze with all types of sultry photos from her vacation, she revealed in the interview she's attending a camp to hone in her craft. “Well for me, I’m gonna focus on what I struggle with — I struggle with breathing control, I’m gonna work on my dance moves, my details, all that good stuff, my body, my stamina, everything,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the compilation Pretty Summer Playlist she released last week, which features the "Best Friends" rapper working with new artists she has on her radar.

As for her debut project Pretty B*tch Music, the highly-anticipated project is due to arrive this summer. She kicked off the rollout with "Tap In" last summer and followed up with "Back to the Streets" with Jhene Aiko and "Best Friend" with Doja Cat.

