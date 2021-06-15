We're inching closer to the release of Pretty B*tch Music and after returning from her artist boot camp, Saweetie is back in action. The Bay Area rapper recently shared her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 after assisting Gwen Stefani on her "Slow Clap" single, and as she ducks and dodges her Quavo-centered controversies, Saweetie is adding her voice to Goat Talk—that is, chatting it up with Complex about her favorites in the industry.

When naming their top rappers, many artists usually stay within the geographical locations of where they grew up and Saweetie didn't stray from the norm.



Jim Spellman / Stringer / Getty Images

“I don't know, that's hard. When it comes to like, mood, do I need to be inspired, do I feel like a bad b*tch, do I...what am I doing?" she prefaced. "I feel like that really changes the perspective of the 'Greatest Rapper of All Time.' 'Cause I'm a mood girl." Even so, Saweetie found her answer. "For inspiration, I’m saying Tupac."

"My mom, my dad would play him almost every day, morning, afternoon, and night," she said of the West Coast icon. "And I love that he really loved women and made you proud to be a Black woman. He made you proud to be in your skin. And I think people like that is really important, especially for a group that is constantly oppressed in experiences, injustices. He made you feel like, it may not be okay right now, but it’s gonna be alright later.”

Check out more from Saweetie below as she names her favorite actor, television show, meal, car, mall store—and see how many times she includes herself in the GOAT conversation.