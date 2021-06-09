Long before she was telling fans to "tap in" or she was rapping about her "type," Saweetie was a high school sports star. She reportedly played several sports including volleyball, track and field, and football, but by the time college rolled around, she decided to switch things up and studied business. While she lavished in the attention that high school popularity brings, Saweetie revealed to Teen Vogue that she was nearly arrested as a teen and suggested that the incident, as well as her behaviors, could have derailed the direction of her life.

"Before I went to college, I almost went to jail because I got caught stealing," Saweetie said of the incident that reportedly occurred when she was a sophomore. "At a young age, I just always liked the finer things — and I'm not even talking about name brands. I just like looking good."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Instead of locking her up, officers decided to let her go and it caused Saweetie to reevaluate the decisions she was making. "In that moment, I was like, I'm not really about this life," she recalled. "I get straight A's, I'm a year-round athlete... I think the lesson was that [I had worked] too hard for everything to be thrown away."

Her fans are certainly happy she put boosting on the backburner and they look forward to her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, which is slated for release sometime this year. Check out a few highlights from her Teen Vogue feature below.

