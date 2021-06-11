There are rumors going around that rapper Saweetie went on a date with Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden. The rumors are presently unconfirmed but, according to some sources, James Harden reportedly sent $100,000 to Saweetie to go on a date. The world is waiting to find out more about Saweetie and Harden's speculative connection and, already, people are acting out-of-pocket about it all.

Coming across an article linking the two together, rapper 50 Cent chimed in on the rumors, asking James Harden what he was thinking sending six figures to Saweetie to go on a date.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Wait he a super star, why the fu*k is he paying a bitch to go on a date," asked Fiddy on Instagram, reposting the rumors and adding a caption. "See what you did @quavohuncho they don’t know what they like till they see somebody with it SMH LOL Help me understand this!"

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is revealed about the alleged date that Saweetie and James Harden enjoyed. Do you think they would make a nice couple?

In related news, Saweetie's ex-boyfriend Quavo confirmed that he had the rapper's Bentley repossessed after gifting it to her over the holidays. "She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley," he raps on "Having Our Way." Read more about that here.