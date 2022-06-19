Saucy Santana has quickly become one of the fastest-growing artists in the hip-hop industry. He's known for his upbeat songs about confidence and body positivity as well as his hilarious personality that is displayed across his social media platforms. The Connecticut native is bold, fierce, and determined to make a name for himself as an esteemed rapper.

Aside from his skills, Santana, whose real name is Justin Harris, is also a member, and advocate, for the LGBTQ+ community. He's always been vocal about his sexuality, and he doesn't care what others think about the way he chooses to live his life. During a recent performance done by the "Material Girl" rapper, he spoke highly of the people who share the same lifestyle as him.

"Gays run the motherf*cking world," the 28-year-old said into the mic. This caused the crowd to cheer, which led to him saying, "When these h*es need their hair done, they call the gays. When them h*es need a stylist, they call the motherf*cking gays. When them h*es need they motherf*cking face done, they call the gays."

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The RCA Records recording artist continued his spiel by describing gays as the "blueprint" for many people in society. He also gave himself props for being an LGBTQ+ musician. "...a gay rapper that's really running sh*t out here. I've been holding it motherf*cking down for all of us in this b*tch. So, don't hate. Congratulate b*tch."

Watch the entire clip below. Do you agree with Santana's remarks? Let us know in the comments.