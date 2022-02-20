Saucy Santana admits that he originally didn't like feeling "boxed" in as a "gay rapper," but has since come to embrace the title. The 28-year-old artist discussed his relationship with the LGBTQ community during a recent interview with Office Magazine.

"Initially, it was," Santana said, when asked if it's "annoying" being reduced to just a "gay rapper." "Now I take it and I embrace it. And I'm glad, I'm proud and I treat it with pride."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

He continued: "I initially was so big on being accepted by the straight people that I didn't wanna be known as a 'gay rapper.' Now I don't mind someone calling me a gay rapper or a LGBT rapper because that is my community. That is my culture. And that is who I'm fighting for. I used to get offended about being called a gay rapper because I didn't wanna feel like my music was boxed. I've proven even with me being gay, that my music touches everybody. 'Material Girl' is being sung by kids, men, women, grandmas, aunties, uncles, and grand-daddies. So, my dances are being done by white, Muslim, Spanish, Black, 50-year-old, 20-year-old, 10-year-olds, etc. My music touches and inspires everyone. So I don't mind holding the 'gay rapper' rapper title."

Santana is best known for his hit singles from 2021, "Material Girl", "Walk" and "Here We Go," as well as guest appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

